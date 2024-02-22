Hardship: Residents, CSOs Stage Peaceful Protest In Osogbo

…Condemn TUC’s position over proposed 2-day nationwide protest

The residents of Osogbo, Osun State capital on Thursday staged a peaceful protest against the economic hardship ravaging the country.

The protest tagged ” Osogbo Enough Is Enough ”, ” President Bola Tinubu let the poor breathe”, was organised by Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC) over the high cost of living and economic hardship.

New Telegraph reports that the security personnel were present at the scenes of the protest in order to maintain peace and order and to avert any public disturbance or violence.

New Telegraph further reports that protesters moved from the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park venue to the Oke-Fia rounder and ended at the popular Olaiya-Overhead bridge in Osogbo.

Fielding questions from journalists on the sideline of the protest, the Chairman, Osun Civil Societies Coalition ( OCSC ), Comrade Waheed Lawal condemned the Trade Union Congress ( TUC) decision to back out of the proposed 2-day nationwide protest over the economic hardship facing millions of Nigerians.

Lawal said the last-minute plan by the trade union congress to back out of the proposed protest which both labour unions agreed upon was worrisome.

He said the union ought to have aligned itself with the Nigerian Labour Congress ( NLC) for the best interest of about 200 million Nigerians facing economic hardship and high cost of living.

” I would have loved the TUC to see the reason why they ought not to back out at this point because the two-day proposed protest is in the best interest of all Nigerians.

”The both labour unions should try and sort things out on or before the commencement of the protest. But if TUC failed to join, we support NLC to carry on with the protest, ” Lawal said.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu must look beyond giving millions of naira as palliatives to governors to address their hungry subjects but rather find a lasting solution to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians.

Also speaking, Comrade Wale Adebisi, Director, Ola-Oni Centre, Osogbo, said the protest was to signal those in authorities that Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 would be the mother of all protests across the country.

Adebisi, advised President Tinubu to fulfil his promises to Nigerians after the removal of fuel subsidy that has worsened the economic predicament of things in the country.

Earlier, Comrade Ayo Ologun, a human rights activist and public affairs analyst, condemned the policies, saying there should have been programmes already in place to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians by President Tinubu.

Ologun said no CNG buses, no increased national minimum wage, the high price of premium motor spirit, and the high cost of living among others have left many Nigerians suffering.

He advised the president to quickly fulfil all the promises made with organised labour in order to make life meaningful for all Nigerians.