Hardship: Reps Want FG, States To Expedite Action On Palliatives

The House of Representatives has called on the federal and state governments to expedite action on the provision of palliatives to Nigerians to cushion the negative effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The call was made following the adoption of a motion on the ‘Need for palliative interventions at Illela in Sokoto State’, sponsored by Hon. Isah Bello Ambarura.

While presenting the motion, Hon Ambarura expressed concern at the prolonged delay in the delivery of the palliative promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to all the 360 federal constituencies of the Federation.

He observed that Illela is a major border town in Sokoto State with proximity to the Republic of Niger.

He said “The House also notes that in 2023, the federal government announced the removal of fuel subsidies, causing an astronomical hike in the price of petroleum products across the country.

“The House is concerned that with the resultant inflation as a fallout of the subsidy removal, the people of Illela have been worst hit, especially after the collapse of socio-economic activities caused by the closure of the Illela border by the Federal Government as part of the sanctions against the military junta in the Republic of Niger.

“The House is worried that the Illela’s people are facing unbearable living conditions daily without humanitarian aid, struggling to feed themselves, and losing livelihoods due to harsh economic realities.

“The House is also worried that since the announcement by the Federal Government on the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effects of subsidy removal, the people of Illela have been consistently neglected, without any apparent intervention to alleviate their sufferings,” he noted.

In adopting the motion, the House mandated the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to, as a matter of urgency, provide palliative interventions to the people of Illela, Sokoto State, to enable them to revive their businesses and earn a decent living.

It also mandated its Committee on Poverty Alleviation to ensure compliance and report back within three weeks for further legislative action.