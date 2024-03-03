Hardship: Reps Member Share N10m Cash To Constituents

As the Nation’s Poverty ratio continues to rise coupled with the rising prices of commodities, a Federal House of Representatives Member has shared the sum of N10 million cash with his constituents as a means of palliative measures.

The distribution of the Cash gifts was part of the Legislator’s effort to cushion the economic hardship being encountered by his people more specifically Women and Youth.

The Member Representing Fagge Federal Constituents in Kano, Barrister Mohammed Bello Shehu, disbursed the 10 million naira to Women and Youths from his constituency to embark on small-scale businesses aimed at cushioning the current economic hardship.

Speaking during the ceremony which took place at Fagge Model Primary School Kano, Sunday, Barrister Mohammed Bello Shehu said the objectives of the gesture was to make them self-reliant.

He said Eighty people from Fagge C ward and Rijiyar Lemo would benefit from