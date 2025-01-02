Hardship: Reps Member Empowers Over 1000 Constituents

Share

In a bid to enhance the lives of his constituents, Hon. Yusuf Umar Datti, a member of the House of Representatives representing Kura, Madobi, and Garunmallam, has empowered over 1000 individuals with various items and cash grants.

The empowerment event, which took place on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, in Kano State, witnessed the distribution of essential items to the beneficiaries.

The empowerment program featured the following donations: Saloon Cars to 4 beneficiaries, Tricycles to 3 beneficiaries, Motorcycles to 50 beneficiaries, Bags of Fertilizers to 1000 beneficiaries, Sewing machines to 50 beneficiaries, Water pumps to 50 beneficiaries

Others are grinding machines to 50 beneficiaries, Cash grants of 500,000 Naira each to 3 youth beneficiaries and Cash grants of 30,000 Naira each to 150 women beneficiaries from across the constituency

Speaking during the event, Hon. Datti explained that the program was designed to support the economic and social well-being of his constituents. “As their representative, I see it as my duty to create sustainable initiatives that improve their quality of life,” he said.

Hon. Datti also highlighted his some executed and ongoing developmental projects which include the renovation of Kura General Hospital, road construction in Kura, building of primary school blocks in various locations, electrification projects, installation of street lights, and the construction of solar-powered boreholes among others

The beneficiaries, excited and thankful, expressed their gratitude. One of the recipients, Datti Danmairogo, who received a car, stated, “This is a dream come true. I am truly grateful to Hon. Datti for this empowerment.”

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by the State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata.

The governor commended Hon. Datti for his efforts, stating that the lawmaker’s initiatives were putting smiles on the faces of his constituents.

He urged the people to continue supporting Hon. Datti in his quest to bring the dividends of democracy to the people.

Other speakers at the event included Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso represented by Special Adviser to the Governor on Vocational Training, Hon. Sunusi Surajo, and Alh. Hashimu Dungurawa, NNPP Chairman Kano state

They expressed pride in Hon. Datti’s achievements and his outstanding representation of the people.

The Chairman of Kura Local Government, Alh. Rabiu Sulaiman, Colonel Usman Garunmallam, Alh. Uba Isyaku, and the NNPP Chairman of Kura, Alh. Ubale Waskas also voiced their support and commended Hon. Datti’s efforts.

