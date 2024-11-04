Hardship: Remi Tinubu, Ribadu To Lead Nat’l Interfaith Prayers

Share

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu have been urged to lead national prayers to seek God’s intervention in the country’s economic hardship.

The Director General of the National Prayer Forum (NPF), Segun Balogun Afolorunikan made this call in a statement issued in Abuja.

Afolorunikan who said the theme of the 2024 national prayer is “Seeking the Intervention of God in Nigeria’s Affairs,” explained that the event, organized in collaboration with Christian and Muslim leaders, would usher Nigeria into 2025 with renewed hope and purpose.

“By the end of this prayer session, we believe that with God’s wisdom, our leaders and citizens will find the strength to confront our common enemies,” Afolorunikan said.

According to the NPF Director, “Muslims will gather at the National Mosque in Abuja for seven days, during which 313 individuals will recite the Qur’an, culminating in the recitation of the Holy text 2,191 times for national stability“.

“Christians will meet at the National Ecumenical Centre for a week of intense prayer, with prayer warriors from various denominations focusing their efforts on the nation’s adversities.”

He also told Daily Trust that “extensive outreach had been conducted, including meetings with leaders from the National Mosque, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and traditional leaders such as the Sultan of Sokoto.“

