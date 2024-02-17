Hardship: Remi Tinubu, NCS Unveil N500m Fund For Vulnerable Nigerians

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu in partnership with the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi has unveiled the N500,000 million Customs Officers Wives’ Association (COWA) support funds to cushion the impact of current hardship on the vulnerable Nigerians.

Remi Tinubu who was duly represented by the President of the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association, Oghogho Musa, noted that the federal government supports every initiative to take Nigeria out of hardship.

“What makes our nation exceptional is not our shared political beliefs but our shared ideas and values such as compassion, respect, integrity and empathy.

READ ALSO:

“In building blocks of a strong integrated community, each of us has a role in ensuring these values are upheld and celebrated. I implore you all to take the message of care and compassion to the nooks and crannies of our nation,” she said.

On his part, Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs, in his goodwill message, said Nigeria cannot over-emphasize the role of women in taking it out of the hardship, noting that they play an important role in filling the vacuum.

He said the service had secured land for COWA in the sum of N35 million Abuja.

“The relaunch of COWA underscores our steadfast commitment to the empowerment and wellbeing of women within our homes as our wives and amongst our colleagues as officers.

“Cowa’s initiative includes the personal and professional development of officers’ wives, fostering a harmonious home environment, and actively engaging in community development that strongly aligns with the objectives of the Nigerian Customs Service”, he stated.

Kikelomo Adeniyi, President of COWA, said the N500,000 fund will help support about 100,000 less privileged Nigerians nationwide in 2024.

It would be recalled that the National Bureau of Statistics’ December consumer price index showed that the inflation rate increased to 29.90 per cent.