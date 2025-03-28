Hardship: Reactions As Eniola Badmus Reaffirms Support For Tinubu

Share

Famous Nollywood actress and Special Assistant for Social Events and Public Hearings to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Eniola Badmus, has once again declared her unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu, despite the economic hardship in Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that the thespian actress has always been a strong supporter of Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election till date.

On Thursday, the actress took to his Instagram page to reaffirm her stance saying, “(I am) still standing on Daddy Seyi (Tinubu)’s mandate.”

Her comment has, however, sparked a wave of mixed reactions, with many Nigerians criticizing her for being insensitive to the economic struggles faced by the citizens.

Olori_Nini, wrote: “This is really not the right time to post this. It sounds very insensitive. People are struggling – hungry and frustrated because the economy is tough. If people react negatively, it’s understandable, and honestly, you would have brought it upon yourself.

“No one is saying you shouldn’t support your candidate, but this post feels like a mockery of Nigerians.”

Oliver_Of_Lagos, said: “Anywhere belle face. Celebrity isonu. Nothing lasts forever. The internet is a memory storage device.” Hypeman Ruby lamented: “As the first son of the family and the breadwinner, this mandate has made my struggles worse. I find it hard to be there for myself, let alone my family. I love you, Baddoskie, but shey e fe gbor ebo npa.” Alh_Alubarika commented: “I don’t understand why people are attacking her. Everyone has their own choices. Moreover, that’s where she earns her daily bread, and she can never deny that. If me and you had the same opportunity she has, we would probably do more than her.” See post below;

