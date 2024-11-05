Hardship: RCCG Rose Of Sharon Asks Churches, Other Organisations To Light Up Lives

Share

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Rose of Sharon Parish, Ikeja, has called on churches, other religious and secular organisations, to embrace the culture of making meaningful impacts in the society by helping the less privileged given the level of hardship in the country.

The appeal was made by the church during a press conference on Tuesday, as part of activities heralding the non-denominational crusade, Light Up Ikeja (formerly known as Ikeja For Christ, which was debuted in December 2021 to mark the church’s 25th anniversary) holding on November 23 at the Police College.

The Church’s Lead Pastor, Emeka Obiagwu, said the crusade, with the theme; The Storm Is Over, which is the fourth in the series of major non-denominational crusades hosted by the church, would be another opportunity to intercede for Nigeria and reach individuals in renewing their hope at this difficult time of the nation.

Obiagwu in the company of the Assistant Pastor, Tunde Fowler; Head of Follow-up Department and Member Crusade Committee, Deaconess Kemi Idowu; and Minister-in-Charge of Evangelism, Nnanna Ibeawuchi, informed that a minimum of 4, 000 attendees, largely women, would be provided with welfare packages, called on individuals and organisations to support the plan.

He said, “Knowing the complexities that come with the current economic challenges and the strain it has placed on families, Light up Ikeja provides the church with another opportunity to spread the message of hope embodied in Jesus Christ and the compassion.

He exemplifies, through the provision of welfare packages for a minimum of 4,000 attendees largely women during the crusade.

“It is our firm belief that such will be the culture adopted by religious and secular organisations to ease the hardship faced by many who are under-privileged.

“We are hopeful that we will receive support from some corporate organisations and individuals as we embark on the CSR initiative.

“Furthermore, Light up Ikeja will avail attendees the opportunity to engage in corporate worship in songs and prayers bothering nation building, leadership, governance, family and more.”

He noted that in line with the directives of the RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; Rose of Sharon Parish has always found ways to improve the lives of residents within the church community and the environment through various Christian social responsibility initiatives.

Obiagwu further said that one of the CSR initiatives is the RCCG Rose of Sharon Vocational School GRA, Ikeja, aimed at empowering people with marketable skills and setting them on the path of productivity and financial independence through provision of excellent services.

According to Obiagwu, other activities embarked on in 2021, include renovation of the science laboratory at State Senior High School, Muiz Banire Road, GRA, Ikeja, provision of financial support for 20 small scale business owners within the church community and procurement of equipment worth over N2m for selected artisans.

He added: “In September 2024, over 1,000 children from the church and our immediate neighbourhoods in Shogunle were equipped with school kits as part of our annual ‘Back To School Programme’.”

