Hardship: Peter Obi Speaks On Being An Economic Expert

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, has reacted to his levelling as an Onitsha-based trader to being an economic expert.

Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State in a statement issued via his verified X page on Thursday morning responded to the current economic crisis Nigerians are facing, and how it can be resolved.

With his experience and vast traditional knowledge in the economic sector, Obi gave instances of the major causes of inflation resulting in more job losses in the productive sector, especially manufacturing and other sectors that rely on bank loans and credit facilities for their funding needs.

Obi, however, cautions that what the Nigerian economy needs at this crucial moment is hard-headed practical originality and results, stressing that tinkering with classical economic theories can only deepen our crisis.

Amid all the strategies, theories and reforms on the economic crisis, Peter Obi stated that as much as he’s a vast-based trader, doesn’t in any way grant him the position of an economic expert.

Taking to his X page, Peter Obi wrote; “Let me confess that the label of being a vintage Onitsha-based trader does not in any way confer on me the status of an economic expert. With my vast trading knowledge and my involvement in the real sector.”