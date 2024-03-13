Hardship: Pensioners Demand Living Wages, Frowned At Non-Implementation Of FG Circulars

The South-South zonal forum of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners has lamented the increasing hardship and deplorable plight of its members while making a passionate appeal to stakeholders to come to their rescue, especially with the present state of the country.

This was contained in a communique endorsed by Comrade William Seleipere and Obong Cosmas Essien, Zonal Chairman and Secretary on behalf of the pensioners and made available to Journalists on Wednesday in Uyo Akwa ibom state.

According to the communique, “The South-South Council observed with dismay that some pensioners are still earning N1,500, N2,000, N3,000 and therefore urge all State Governments to harmonize increase on the low-income earning pensioners.

The group added, “We also observed that most of the communique issued at the end of our meetings to the Government are not attended to by State Governments to ameliorate the plight of pensioners.

The forum called on all its State Councils to reach out to different State Governments to ensure the implementation of most of our communique.

However, the Zonal Council expressed appreciation to the Akwa Ibom State Governor for releasing N14 billion naira for the payment of gratuity to Retired Primary School Teachers, Civil Pensioners and Local Govt. pensioners within his 9 months in office.

They appealed to Akwa ibom State Govt. to establish Pension Commission or Boards or Bureau to handle the subtle issues of pensioners in Akwa Ibom States.

The pensioners called on the Committee on Living Wages to consider pensioners for living pensions, since their condition is deplorable, especially with the acute hunger in the country.

The group rejected the issue of merging the PTAD with the Federal Ministry of Finance stressing that the good works of PTAD in the interest of Pensioners were also appreciated.

They also highlighted that the prompt reaction of the National headquarters on the issue of NUP representation on minimum wage without relying on NLC representation was appreciated by the Zone.

On the issue of palliative, the meeting called on all State Governors to include pensioners in their palliative scheme and equally appreciated the state governors who have done the same.

They also appreciated the States of Edo & Bayelsa that have implemented the Health Insurance Scheme and advised states yet to implement it to do the same.

In his goodwill message during the opening ceremony, Mr Amuboh Orhoghene, the Akwa ibom state controller Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment said his ministry will in consultation with the Union and other critical stakeholders continue to push for the review of all relevant Labour laws that will improve the welfare of Pensioners and other workers in Nigeria.

“May I also advise that the tripartite mantra of mutual respect and consultation should continually remain the basis for a peaceful relationship between the union and its social partners” he added.

Also speaking Mrs Ekereobong Umoh Chairman Akwa ibom state civil service commission noted that It is common knowledge that old age comes with a constrained ability to work and earn a living and stressed the need to plan ahead on how to survive at this stage of life, as pensions is usually a form of support at such a time.

She urges the Union to use this forum to make Pensioners understand that their contributions will provide protection in the form of lump sums and pensions to them and in the eventuality of death, to their dependents.

” They should be encouraged to partake in a contributory scheme as an Investment for the future”.

The state NLC chairman Comrade Sunny James in his goodwill message assured the pensioners of continued partnership of organized labour to ensure that they receive all their entitlements including living pensions after years of toiling for their father land.