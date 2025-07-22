Hardship: PDP Vows To Defeat APC In 2027

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it remains the only party capable of defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated this during a news conference held yesterday in Abuja.

He said the PDP was not only undergoing reforms but also remained the only party with strong grassroots support across Nigeria.

“We are organic and nationally rooted. There is no community in Nigeria without a PDP presence,” Ologunagba said.

He added that during its time in government, the PDP positively impacted lives, reaching even the remotest parts of the country.

According to him, Nigerians are eager for the PDP’s return, as evident in the rising public interest in party affairs.

“Privately, people call me, urging us to unite and rescue the country,” he added.

Ologunagba further described the APC as a “bad market” that would not secure another term in 2027.

He said no patriotic Nigerian would support the APC, regardless of the presidential candidate it presents.

On recent defections, Ologunagba stated that the PDP remains united and strong, with core members still firmly in place.

He emphasised that a political party’s true strength lies with the people, not only its leaders.