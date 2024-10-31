Hardship: Pay More Than N70, 000 Minimum Wage, Oshiomhole Tells Employers

Share

The senator representing Edo North in the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole, has made a strong case for a higher minimum wage against the backdrop of the economic realities staring the nation in the face.

According to the Edo State former governor, the new minimum wage of N70, 000 should not be seen as a benchmark, but rather a measure to protect low income earners.

Oshiomhole made the submission while delivering the Distinguished Personality Lecture at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja yesterday. Entitled; National Minimum Wage:

‘Reward System and Productivity in Africa,’ the lecture is one of the requirements for the successful graduation of participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 17.

While commending Lagos and a few other state governments for approving higher wages, the former Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president, sought a review of trade policies to reflect recent peculiarities.

He said: “The whole idea of minimum wage is not to determine income of workers, but to protect lower income earners. “Serious employers of labour should pay much more than the minimum wage.

I commend some state governments who have already approved above N70,000 and I also believe that the Federal Government should pay more, especially for workers in Abuja because things are pretty expensive in Abuja.”

Share

Please follow and like us: