Hardship: Overhaul Your Economic Team, Ohanaeze Urges Tinubu

The apex socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has urged President Bola Tinubu to immediately think about strategically reorganising his economic team in order to deal with the nation’s worsening predicament.

This was as it said the Ndigbo people’s unwavering decision to abstain from the hardship protests against President Tinubu in the Southeast was supported by a moving account of the hardships that the people of the region had to endure from the beginning of the former President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2015 until 2023.

Speaking in a statement issued by the factional Secretary-General of the group, Mazi Okechukwu lsiguzoro said, “It is paramount for President Tinubu to recognize the prevailing atmosphere of relative peace in the Southeast, underscored by the absence of rampant looting of essential resources that have plagued regions such as Abuja, parts of the North, and Southwest.

“Acknowledging the integral role played by Ndigbo as the economic backbone of Nigeria, President Tinubu is implored to draw inspiration from the sagacious leadership demonstrated by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Economic team, which globally renowned Igbo economists steered.

“Central to this proposal is the establishment of a new economic consortium led by Igbo professionals and advocating for Nigeria’s integration into the BRICS economic bloc, fostering a robust Naira that can compete effectively with other currencies through the discontinuation of the Dollar in Nigeria.

“President Tinubu is unequivocally urged to dismiss as unfounded the claims of individuals purporting to be the masterminds behind the Southeast’s decision not to engage in protests, particularly the Southeast political elite encompassing Governors, Ohanaeze leaders, Senators, and House of Representatives members, who are deemed opportunists.

“Contrary to popular misconceptions, these figures bear minimal responsibility for the Southeast’s deliberate stance to eschew protests against Tinubu.

“The primary rationale driving Ndigbo’s decision was rooted in the discernible fear of potential loss of life and the judicious choice by the Igbo populace not to disrupt the essential road construction initiatives underway in the Southeast, orchestrated by President Tinubu in collaboration with the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

“Ndigbo express profound satisfaction with the commendable progress observed in the meticulous reconstruction of neglected Federal expressways spanning the Southeast for decades.

“Upon the completion of these vital infrastructure projects, it is envisaged that they will serve as significant leverage to garner increased support for President Tinubu among the Igbo community in the future.”