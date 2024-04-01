New Telegraph

  3. Hardship: Osun Monarch…

Hardship: Osun Monarch Sends Strong Message To Those Hoarding Palliatives

Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwoland, has cautioned political office holders and government employees against hoarding palliatives intended for the general public.

Speaking with reporters on Monday during the sharing of rice palliative to the underprivileged in Iwo, the monarch said the officials responsible for such act are cursed and will face God’s wrath.

He said, “If any government and political officer holder is hoarding palliative, I believe that it is a curse. People should not incur the wrath of God in this period of Ramadan and Easter.

“You cannot finish that food by yourself. It will only kill you. Instead, distribute it like I am doing to those who need it. This is leadership! King is the servant and the people, you treat them as kings because I want to raise kings.”

