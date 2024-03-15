Hardship: Osun Monarch Distributes Palliatives To Residents

…Urges Well-to-do Nigerians to assist the less privileged

As part of his commitment to alleviate suffering in the state, a paramount monarch in Osun State, Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has commenced distribution of Ramadan packages to the residents of Iwoland communities.

Beneficiaries are not limited to the residents of the communities but also includes his Princes, Chiefs, Baales and religious leaders.

Distributing the package on Friday, Oba Akanbi assured his commitment to continuously serve his people. He enjoined Nigerians with financial wherewithal to extend their generosity to the less privilege.

“My priority is to serve my subjects with everything. Service to humanity is one of the primary purposes of existence. I’ve committed myself to this even before I was enthroned”

“These Ramadan packages are just the first phase. Foodstuffs such as rice, beans and indomie were distributed to the less privileged, princes, my chiefs and religious leaders”

“Before the Ramadan runs out, I will stage the second phase that will be extended to those who didn’t benefited from the first phase”

“I called on other people with financial wherewithal to extend their generosity to the less privileged. Ramadan period is ome of the best season to give to others. Let’s be our brother’s keepers”

Ends