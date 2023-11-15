Hardship: Osun Monarch Decries Damages Done To Nigeria By Past Leaders

A paramount traditional ruler in Osun State, Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has decried monumental damage done to Nigeria by most of its past leaders, stressing the need for collaborative efforts at laying a new viable and promising foundation for Nigeria.

Oluwo, however, affirmed the magnitude of economic hardship ravaging the world.

He noted the systematic approach of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will pay off should Nigerians strengthen him with the necessary support and encouragement

Oba Akanbi called on Nigerians to exercise more patience with President Ahmed Tinubu-led administration and trust his mental capacity to deliver dividends of democracy.

Being the first President to dare reality, Oba Akanbi stated President Tinubu is God sent and messiah to rejig our hope in Nigeria.

He called on labour unions, stakeholders and opinion leaders to prioritize the interest of Nigeria by giving a voice of hope hingeing on promising tomorrow for surviving and aspiring generations ”

A statement released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, reads “As a responsible father to the nation, as I’m feeling the heat of the economic hardship, I’m equally breathing the air of hope that Nigeria, my adorable country, will be great and be greater.

“Our story will change. The derogatory perception of our image will turn positive to the envy of many. I have the hope that President Ahmed Tinubu will improve the tempo of our credit and credibility. He is Godsent and Messiah to us”

“I’m seeking the support of all and sundry mostly especially the labour unions, stakeholders and opinion leaders to encourage President Tinubu ‘s administration by staying away from activities capable of disrupting the economy the leaders are trying to build.

“He will lay a template for successive administrations. He has demonstrated competency by being the first Nigeria president to dare the reality of fuel subsidy”