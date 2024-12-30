Hardship: Osun CAN Chairman Advises Nigerians To Turn To God

Share

The Osun Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. John Adeleke, yesterday advised Nigerians to turn to God for the healing of the land from hunger and other challenges.

Adeleke gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the Faji Community Crusade at Faji Town, Okuku, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun.

NAN reports the crusade was organised by the Community Christ Ambassador Evangelical Team (CCAET). According to him, the nation faces many challenges because Nigerians have turned away from God.

“There will be challenges in a country where the people and their leaders are not righteous. “God is expecting that every sinner should repent and turn to Him.

“Most of the things that are happening show that God is not happy with us. “Somehow, we are experiencing famine as part of the last-day prophecies.

Share

Please follow and like us: