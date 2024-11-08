Hardship: Osinbajo Urges Tinubu To Prioritize Nigerians’ Welfare

Share

Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the immediate past Vice President of Nigeria has called on President Bola Tinubu to focus on improving the welfare of Nigerians, particularly as the country faces significant economic hardships.

Speaking at the 2024 Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ) conference, Osinbajo highlighted the pressing need for targeted social welfare programs, accessible healthcare, and policies that address the rising costs of essentials such as food, transportation, and housing.

He said, “The cost of living is overwhelming Nigerians’ hope for survival,..”

Osinbajo, however, expressed deep concern over the daily struggles faced by millions of Nigerians. He pointed to the increasing food insecurity, particularly among children, as a key area requiring urgent attention.

“Children are suffering from the impact of rising food prices, and we must address this crisis.

“We need stronger social safety nets to ensure that the basic needs of our people are met,” he added.

Osinbajo also spoke candidly about the country’s literacy challenges, particularly in the northern region, where over 67% of women are illiterate.

He stressed the vital importance of education for national development, warning that “a country where half the population is socially and economically disempowered due to illiteracy will find development difficult, if not impossible.”

To overcome these barriers, Osinbajo emphasized the necessity of large-scale social interventions that not only tackle literacy but also promote economic empowerment and reduce inequality.

“We must invest in education and provide opportunities for economic independence for our people, especially women. This is a critical part of creating a fairer and more prosperous Nigeria,” he added.

The former Vice President also reflected on the theme of the WIMBIZ conference, “Dream, Dare, Do,” noting that the journey of Nigerian entrepreneurs is often marred by unique pressures and challenges.

He acknowledged the immense pressure placed on business owners in the country, especially in maintaining an image of success that may not reflect the financial realities of their businesses.

“There is immense pressure on Nigerian business owners to sustain an appearance of success that their businesses cannot always support.

“He urged entrepreneurs to remain resilient and to persevere despite the challenges they face, highlighting the importance of persistence and courage in the pursuit of impactful change.

Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, Executive Director of WIMBIZ, also addressed the conference, focusing on the challenges women face in leadership, particularly the stereotypes and self-doubt that often hinder their progress.

She emphasized that the conference’s theme aimed to inspire both men and women to pursue their goals with confidence and resilience.

“We want to change the narrative on national impact,” Akingbohungbe said. “WIMBIZ is working tirelessly to advocate for policies that include women in decision-making roles.

“We believe that having women at the table leads to more inclusive and effective governance.

