Hardship: OPM Pastor Feeds Residents Of Port Harcourt

The founder and general overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere on Wednesday feed the hungry on the street of Port Harcourt, Rivers State

New Telegraph gathered that Apostle Chibuzor went on the charity mission alongside the OPM FREE MOBILE RESTAURANT which is said to be a regular program of the OPM church.

Speaking on the theme, “Feed The Hungry”, OPM Pastor quoted Matthew 25: 35, saying For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat.

He said, “You can not imagine the level of hunger in our streets.

“They are not only fed the solid food, they also receive the spiritual food which is the word of GOD and will be asked to give their life to Christ because rapture is about to take place.

“And they are also given the voice of GOD which is the BIBLE free of charge. REMEMBER GOD ALMIGHTY IS THE ONLY SOURCE FOR EVERYTHING GOOD.