Hardship: Open Land Borders Now, Ogun Youths Beg Tinubu

The youths in Ogun State on Wednesday appealed to President Bola Tinubu to reopen all land borders as part of measures to tackle growing economic hardship in the country.

The youths, under the auspices of the Coalition of the Ogun State Youth Forum, called on Tinubu to urgently re-evaluate border-related policies in order to stimulate economic growth through more commerce and investments.

The Spokesman of the Coalition, Fẹmi Owoẹyẹ, said this while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Owoeye also lamented that all the palliative measures rolled out to address the economic hardship didn’t factor in Nigerian youths most especially the unemployed ones.

The group also presented a ten-point proposal to address the crisis including constant youth parley, job creation, subsidy on transportation, grants for small business owners and incorporation of non-state actors into the palliative committee.

“Nigeria grapples with a 30% inflation rate, soaring dollar rates, widespread unemployment, and escalating insecurity. The consequences are real – families struggling to make ends meet, dreams deferred, and the youth facing unprecedented challenges.

“Reopen international borders to stimulate economic growth through increased trade and investment, enhance the palliative committee’s effectiveness by including non-state actors, ensuring a broader representation of the affected populace.

“We understand that the state government have rolled out programmes to cater to this. However, there is an absolute need to launch a comprehensive health insurance initiative, providing one year of free coverage for all residents to alleviate healthcare burdens,” he said.

Owoeye asked both the Federal and Ogun State Governments to implement the proposal in the next one month to avoid mass protests by the youth.

“To emphasize the urgency, we propose a one-month deadline for the government to initiate and implement these proposals. This timeline reflects a commitment to the well-being and prosperity of citizens,” he said.