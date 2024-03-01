Hardship: One Dies as Family Of 6 Eat Poisoned Dinner in Oyo

Tragedy and confusion hit residents of Temidire Atoyebi area of Ogbomoso in the Ogbomoso South/ Ogo Oluwa Local Government Area of Oyo State on Wednesday when a family of six ate cassava flakes as Amala for dinner and the grand daughter died as a result of abdominal complication.

Distress call from the house located along Ogbomoso-Iwo Road that evening drew the attention of the neighbours, who quickly rushed the mother (Mrs Victoria Paul Adewole) and the five children to the Ogo Oluwa Hospital, opposite Ogbomoso High School.

Their condition was so critical according to some sources that the management of the hospital had to refer them to the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso. Upon being rushed to the hospital, the grand daughter was rejected having been confirmed to have been brought in dead (BID).

The mother and four other children were admitted and have since been under intensive medical treatment, New Telegraph gathered.