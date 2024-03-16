Hardship: Oluwo Urges Wealthy Nigerians To Assist the Less Privileged

A traditional ruler Osun State, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has commenced distribution of Ramadan packages to the residents of Iwoland communities just as he urged well to do in the society to assist the less privilege.

Distributing the package on Friday, in Iwo town, Oba Akanbi assured his commitment to continuously serve his people. He enjoined Nigerians with financial wherewithal to extend their generosity to the less privileged. “My priority is to serve my subjects with everything. Service to humanity is one of the primary purposes of existence.

I’ve committed myself to this even before I was enthroned” “These Ramadan packages are just the first phase. Foodstuffs such as rice, beans and indomie were distributed to the less privileged, princes, my chiefs and religious leaders” “Before the Ramadan runs out, I will stage the second phase that will be extended to those who didn’t benefited from the first phase” “I called on other people with financial wherewithal to extend their generosity to the less privileged. Ramadan is one of the best seasons to give to others. Let’s be our brother’s keepers”