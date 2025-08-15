Hardship: Okonjo-Iweala Calls For Social Safety Nets After Meeting With Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has engaged the Director-General, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in discussion over the need for the provision of social safety nets to cushion the effect of economic hardship on Nigerians.

Responding to questions from newsmen after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, yesterday, the WTO boss said aside engaging Tinubu on social safety nets the prospect of the nation’s economic growth was equally discussed.

While acknowledging that the reforms initiated and implemented by the government were working, Okonjo-Iweala disclosed that 146 Nigerian women won the Women Exporters Fund for the Digital Economy. The fund, according to her, was being jointly managed by the WTO and International Trade Centre (ITC) in Geneva.

Asked for her assessment of the nation’s economy under Tinubu, OkonjoIweala said: “We think that the President and his team have worked hard to stabilise the economy, and you cannot really improve an economy unless it’s stable. So he has to be given the credit for the stability of the economy. So, the reforms have been in the right direction.

“What is needed next is growth. We now need to grow the economy, and we need to put in social safety nets so that people who are feeling the pinch of the reforms can also have some support to be able to weather the hardship.

So, that’s the next step. “How do we build social safety net to help Nigerians cushion the hardship they are feeling, and then, how do we grow the economy so we can create more jobs and put more money in people’s pockets?

These are issues that we discussed with Mr President.” On the 146 Nigerians that won the Women Exporters Fund, the WTO DG said: “With the help of the First Lady, we launched a Women Exporters Fund for the Digital Economy. This is a fund that is jointly managed by the WTO, the World Trade organisation and the ITC in Geneva.

The idea is to help support the economy, and support women to be able to weather the storms of the economy and be able to create jobs for themselves and for others. It’s part of thinking of what is a social safety net. How can we help support Nigerian women to contribute more to the economy and to themselves? “So, we came to brief Mr President about this fund, which we launched.

The Minister of Trade and Investment has been shepherding this effort in Nigeria, along with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC). “Nigeria competed and won one of four countries that won globally to be part of this new initiative. We had 67,000 Nigerian women who applied for this and 146 won.

Can you imagine 67,000? 146 won and they are going to have money disbursed directly to them. 16 of them won what we call the Booster Track, those who already have businesses, but their businesses will be scaled up. “They will receive technical and business support for 18 months from the WTO and the ITC, and (will be) working with the ministry.

So we will all work together to make sure that their businesses expand; they employ more people. They put money in their households’ pocket and in the nation’s pocket. Then another 100 will get directly $5,000 to scale up, to start and strengthen their businesses again with 12 months of business support.”