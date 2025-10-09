Fast-growing Nollywood actor known for his comic act in the Yoruba movie industry, Tunde Usman, popularly known as Okele, has sparked conversation on social media after sharing an ingenious idea to address Nigeria’s challenges.

In a recent video translated to English, Okele likened governance to football, suggesting Nigeria could “Sign” ex-presidents from other nations if local leaders fail to deliver.

READ ALSO:

He said, “You know, in football, coaches move from one club to another. So why can’t Nigeria adopt that method?

“If we have a president who isn’t performing, we can sack him and bring in another one who has proven himself elsewhere.”

He argued that constant disappointment with elected leaders might be solved by importing successful governance models.

Okele’s comment has elicited a lot of responses and reactions from people online.