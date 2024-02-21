Hardship: Ohanaeze writes Ndigbo to shun protest, demands release of Kanu, Eze Igbo

The President-General of pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has written Igbo people worldwide to shun any form of protest against the current economic hardship and insecurity in the country. Iwuanyanwu said Ohanaeze will summon a meeting of Igbo intellectuals, economic experts and technocrats to brain storm and come up with solutions to the economic challenges facing the nation which they would proffer to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said it was more important for Ndigbo, for other Nigerians and the Federal Government, to support the quest for the creation of an additional state for the South East geopolitical zone to bring the number of the states in the region to six. He also urged President Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Chief Frederick Nwajiagu, Eze Igbo Lagos, from prison. Iwuanwanwu explained that during the run up to the 2023 general election, Ndigbo had pleaded with other Nigerians to support a presidential candidate of Igbo extraction as it was their turn to produce the president, but except for some leaders from South West, South South and Middle Belt, others supported President Tinubu.

He said since the electoral challenge had run its full course and the Supreme Court had affirmed Tinubu as president, Ndigbo would give him full support to succeed while at the same time raising the need for restructuring of the country and enthronement of equity, justice and fairness in the system. In the letter from Enugu yesterday, Iwuanyanwu said: “I write as your leader at this critical period in our country, Nigeria. “Events in Nigeria today are no doubt very disturbing. The economy has turned very bad; a sceptre of frustration is everywhere. “I have received many entreaties from many parts of the country requesting me to call Igbo people to join in demonstration and violent action in the country against the government.”