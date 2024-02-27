Hardship: Ogun Workers Join Nationwide Protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in Ogun State has joined the nationwide protest against economic hardship ravaging the country.

The union mobilised its members across the state and commenced the two-day rally in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Tuesday morning.

Members of the union assembled at the NLC secretariat as early as 7 am where the protest took off and matched to the streets of Abeokuta.

They were armed with placards with inscriptions such as: “Nigerian workers say no to hunger, poverty and insecurity”, “Stop importation of petrol”, “Let the poor breathe” and “End hunger, poverty, reject IMF/World Bank policies”.

Speaking with journalists during the protest in Abeokuta, the Chairman of Ogun State NLC, Comrade Hammed Ademola-Benco stated that the rally was hinged on getting good deals for Nigerians.

Ademola-Benco said “This protest is about getting good deals for the people of the country. The truth is that people are suffering, many Nigerians are hungry, and the price of food has reached the rooftop.

“The wage awards that they promised are still not being paid by many states, the government must stop carrying on as if all is well. We are only calling on the government to be responsible and attend to our demands which are about making lives more rewarding and enjoyable for the people.”

The Chairman further described the protest as very successful as every leader of the 40 affiliates of the union in Ogun State are on ground to participate in the peaceful rally

Also speaking at the protest ground, the National Vice President, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) Comrade Yinka Folarin, regretted that a government that promised renewed hope for Nigerians has dashed the hope of the common man in the country.

Folarin further noted that “for instance, insecurity is one of the contributing factors to scarcity of food and the exorbitant prices, this government has not demonstrated enough commitment to serve Nigerians. Things must change because Nigerians did not file out last year in February to vote for hardship and the way things are in the country”

The security agencies such as the police, DSS and operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are on ground to maintain law and order.