Hardship: Obi Accuses Tinubu Of Overfeeding Nigerians With Wrong Statistics

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra governor, Peter Obi on Monday criticised President Bola Tinubu’s handling of the economy, accusing him of falsifying data to disguise the country’s worsening economic realities.

Speaking in a statement issued on his official X handle, Obi, referenced a comment made by Tinubu during the 2022 presidential campaign in Delta State, where the then All Progressives Congress flagbearer reportedly mocked his (Obi’s) emphasis on data and statistics.

Obi accused the Tinubu administration of using “wrong statistics” to paint a false picture of economic progress.

“In November 2022, while campaigning in Delta State, the then APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, now the President, berated the other Presidential Candidate, he was ashamed to call his name, saying ‘Na statistics we go chop? All I want is to put food on the table of Nigerians.

“Now two years into his 4-year tenure, Nigeria is classified as one of the hungriest nations in the world with millions of Nigerians not knowing where their next meal will come from.

“President Tinubu is now overfeeding Nigerians with wrong Statistics from wrong unemployment figures, wrong inflation figures, and now GDP debasing, all to put a positive spin on our deteriorating economic and household conditions.

“Governance is not a rock science, it’s not a gamble. Like I have always reiterated, it requires sincerity of purpose, character, competence, capacity and compassion, ”he stated.