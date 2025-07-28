New Telegraph

July 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Hardship: Obi Accuses…

Hardship: Obi Accuses Tinubu Of Overfeeding Nigerians With Wrong Statistics

2027: I'll Serve Single Term If Elected - Peter Obi

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra governor, Peter Obi on Monday criticised President Bola Tinubu’s handling of the economy, accusing him of falsifying data to disguise the country’s worsening economic realities.

Speaking in a statement issued on his official X handle, Obi, referenced a comment made by Tinubu during the 2022 presidential campaign in Delta State, where the then All Progressives Congress flagbearer reportedly mocked his (Obi’s) emphasis on data and statistics.

Obi accused the Tinubu administration of using “wrong statistics” to paint a false picture of economic progress.

READ ALSO

“In November 2022, while campaigning in Delta State, the then APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, now the President, berated the other Presidential Candidate, he was ashamed to call his name, saying ‘Na statistics we go chop? All I want is to put food on the table of Nigerians.

“Now two years into his 4-year tenure, Nigeria is classified as one of the hungriest nations in the world with millions of Nigerians not knowing where their next meal will come from.

“President Tinubu is now overfeeding Nigerians with wrong Statistics from wrong unemployment figures, wrong inflation figures, and now GDP debasing, all to put a positive spin on our deteriorating economic and household conditions.

“Governance is not a rock science, it’s not a gamble. Like I have always reiterated, it requires sincerity of purpose, character, competence, capacity and compassion, ”he stated.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

‘I Am Done With Dating Younger Men’- Shaffy Bello
Read Next

Insurance On Trial – But At What Cost To Nigerians?