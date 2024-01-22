Hardship: NSCIA launches Ummah Care Initiative to support Muslims

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has launched an Ummah Care Initiative as an emergency palliative intervention to cushion the effects of the current economic hardship on vulnerable members of the Muslim ummah. NSCIA in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, said the Initiative will mobilise resources across the country for the benefit of the socially excluded members of the Muslim community. “We are deeply concerned about the current economic reality in Nigeria and the devastating impacts of the removal of petrol subsidy on Nigerians. “As part of providing for the needs of the Muslim ummah, the Council has conceived the Ummah Care Initiative as an emergency palliative intervention to cushion the effects of the current economic hardship on the vulnerable members of the Muslim ummah.

“This is without prejudice to the efforts of the federal and state governments in making palliatives available to Nigerians. Meanwhile, the Council is aware that some states are discriminating against Muslims by excluding them from such interventions. A case study of such is Plateau State. “Given this emergency, the Initiative will mobilise resources across the country for the benefit of the socially excluded members of the Muslim community.

“The specific objectives of the initiative are to offer psycho-social support to Muslims facing natural and manmade disasters; advocate state response to the economic challenges that face the Muslim ummah at the moment; serve as the link between the rich and the poor to make the former fulfill their obligations on the latter in line with the Islamic provisions that prescribe rights and responsibilities for Muslims.” Oloyede added that activities of the initiative will include collection of donations in cash and materials; provision of food, water, clothing and other necessary facilities to the needy and sensitisation of the public on the challenges facing the vulnerable.