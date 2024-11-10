Hardship: Nonagenarian bishop urges Nigerians to remain hopeful

Share

A 90-year-old Bishop Emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Oyo, Most Rev. Julius Adelakun, has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and never give up in the economic hardship. Adelakun gave the advice on Friday at an event to celebrate his 90th birthday and 80th birthdays of two other priests: Monsignor Anthony Olawumi and Emmanuel Yakubu. The Nonagenarian Catholic cleric emphasised that people who always express hope would be blessed and never be disappointed. He enjoined all Nigerians and leaders at all levels to be God-fearing and love one another irrespective of the denomination.

“Heaven helps those who help themselves; it’s not enough to be calling on the leaders alone, all of us must be honest and make love our daily principle. “The government also should not be selfish; the nation’s resources should be shared fairly and justly and not selfishly,” he said. Adelakun appreciated all the priests and congregation for honoring him and the two other priests in a special way. In his sermon, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Osogbo, Most Rev. John Oyejola, described Adelakun as a “faithful servant of God and great teacher” whom God used to make impacts on the church. He said that the bishop emeritus was a remarkable person whose humility, wisdom and love were beyond verbal expression.

Share

Please follow and like us: