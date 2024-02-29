Hardship: NLC Insists On N1M Minimum Wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday said there is no going back on the proposed N1 million minimum wage for workers. This is as it also explained why it called off the second day of its national hardship protest. The Chairman of NLC Ogun State, Comrade Hammed Ademola-Benco, while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, yesterday, insisted that the national leadership of the union will not back down on its demands, particularly the N1 million minimum wage.

The National President of the Congress, Joe Ajaero, who led the negotiation with the Federal Government had, among other demands, proposed N1 million as minimum wage. Speaking with journalists at the union’s secretariat in Abeokuta Ademola-Benco lamented that Nigerian workers are among the worst paid in the world. Meanwhile, Ajaero yesterday said they were forced to discontinue their two-day nationwide protests because they were intimidated and threatened. After the body and its allies took to the streets in large numbers in the majority of the state capitals to rally against the severe economic hardship in the country, they were scheduled to conclude the protests yesterday.

But addressing a news conference in Abuja, Ajaero said the union decided to suspend it after learning of the “importation of agents who were mobilised to the protest routes and grounds to cause violence against the peaceful protest”. However, he did not reveal who mobilised the “agents” on the protest routes. Ajaero said: “We were threatened with all manner of consequences that would be meted on us if we went ahead. “We were, however, not perturbed as lifting the heavy yoke of suffering upon workers and masses left us with no option but to press on.

“We have evidence from Tuesday’s protest of the importation of agents who were mobilised to the protest routes and grounds to cause violence against the peaceful protest. “We want to reiterate that if the government fails to comply within the specified time frame, the NEC will convene again to decide on the next line of action.” He said although the NLC would continue to engage with the government to thrash out issues, it has, however, resolved never to meet with the government on the eve of any action whether to protest or strike again.