Hardship: Nigerians’ll smile again – Lagos CAN

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter, Rt. Rev Stephen Adegbite, has given assurance that Nigerians will smile again even as they were presently sowing in tears. Adegbite, who doubles as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), said it was without doubt that the citizens were facing tough times. He added that painful perseverance of the citizens was a seed that will bear the fruit of a prosperous nation.

Speaking at a briefing ahead of this year’s Interdenominational Divine Service (IDDS) holding on February 17 at LAWNA Territorial Headquarters, Olorunda, Ketu, Lagos under the theme: ‘Christ In You, The Hope of Glory’, Adegbite appreciated the efforts of the Governor of Lagos State and his team and President Ahmed Tinubu in delivering and restoring good times to Lagosians through the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda and to Nigerians through the Renewed Hope vision respectively.

He, noted that the place of prayer in Lagos State as well a nation as Nigeria cannot be undermined, adding that prayer was the least to contribute towards achieving needed results in both state and federal agendas.