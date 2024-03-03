Hardship: Nigerians Should Trust God – Bishop Okonkwo

…There is hope for the nation – Rev Okuwobi

The Resident Pastor of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) international headquarters, Bishop Mrs Peace Okonkwo, has urged Nigerians to pray and trust God more for a turnaround from the current hardship and other challenges confronting the nation.

He urged them not to lose hope or become despondent, adding that God has assured His children that He will deliver them at times of need and danger.

She spoke with New Telegraph on Sunday during her episcopal visit to the Ikeja branch of TREM in Lagos.

Mrs Okonkwo said: “Let us pray and trust God more and believe God more and put our eyes on Him. He is the only one who can deliver us. We do not move by what we see, we move by the word of God. Let us go to the Bible. What did the Bible say? We cannot lose hope. We will continue to be hopeful. We will continue to trust God. God is able.”

The Resident Pastor, TREM, Ikeja branch, Rev Adebayo Okuwobi, said there is great hope for Nigeria.

He urged the government to address insecurity and inject policies that would increase national productivity to address the falling value of the naira.

He said: “There is great hope for this nation. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. However, how short will it be, depends on how ready we are to roll ourselves and do it right.

“I can assure you, the same way it happened in Samaria, Nigeria can experience an overnight miracle. It is not rocket science. The challenges facing this nation, we all know but some people are not ready to roughen feathers.

“As long as you hold some people untouchable, you may be begging the issue. On the high value of the dollar to the naira, I keep telling people, that as long as our balance of payment is still skewed to one side, we are not generating enough dollars and all our consumption is dollar-dominated, the value of the dollar value will remain high.

“When Nigeria can balance in those areas, things will take a better shape. When there is more security in the land, we will produce more food, then there will be more food.

“The farmers are killed when they go to the farms. When the farmers are able to go to their farms, you can be assured that there will be food on the land.

“There is the need to address insecurity. If we have enough exports of our products, then we will be able to generate enough dollars and the price of the dollar will come down. For now, the naira is just chasing the few dollars in the system and it is for the highest bidder.”