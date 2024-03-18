Hardship: Nigerians Lament High Cost of Eggs

Nigerians can no longer afford to eat eggs as one egg is being sold for between N150 to N200 in spite of its health benefits Many residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja, said the increase in the price of eggs had left them no option but to stop buying or buying in smaller quantities. NAN reports that a crate of 30 eggs is currently sold for between N3, 500 to N4, 000 in the FCT.

The latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Food Price Report for January 2024 said the average price of a crate of medium sized agric eggs rose by 54 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N850.49 in January 2023 to N1, 309.75 in January 2024.

While the average price for one medium-sized agric egg increased by 33.45 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N87.23 in January 2023 to N116.41 in January 2024. Christiana Okorie, a registered dietician, said it was okay to eat an egg per day depending on the individual’s health status.

Sulieman Idris, an egg seller in Area 2 market, said patronage had dropped because of the price increase. “People are still buying but not like before. I have some customers who used to buy a full crate, now some buy a half crate, others buy a quarter crate, and others buy a few pieces.”

A civil servant and mother of three, Oyiza Shehu, said eggs had become unaffordable in spite of the nutritional benefits to the body. “If you notice, the price of eggs has been on a steady increase since 2022. I remember when I used to buy a crate for N800 to N1, 000, now a crate is N3, 500. This is alarming. “I can’t afford to buy eggs like I used to. Before I could give my children an egg every other day. Now we go a week without eating eggs. This is the sad reality,” she said.