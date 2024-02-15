Hardship: Nigerians Are Hungry, Angry, Sultan Tells Tinubu

Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto on Thursday lend his voice to the economic crisis bedevilling the country and the degree of hardship, insecurity, and poverty Nigerians are facing.

Sultan of Sokoto who spoke during the sixth Executive meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council in Kaduna State said it would be hard to stop the masses from rising up shortly.

He said: “It is getting to a level that traditional leaders could no longer pacify the people from revolting against government and political leaders that are supposed to find solutions to their lingering socio-economic plight.

READ ALSO:

“And let’s not take it for granted; people are quiet, they are quiet for a reason, because people have been talking to them. We have been talking to them, we have been trying to tell them that things will be okay and they keep on believing.

“I pray to Almighty Allah that they will not one day wake up and say we no longer believe in you, that would be the biggest problem. We can’t continue to keep these people quiet as traditional, spiritual leaders and diplomats forever.

“We have reached that level, people are very agitated, people are hungry, they are angry, but they still believe there are people who can talk to them. They believe in some of their governors, some other traditional rulers and some of their religious leaders, fortunately some of us double as traditional and religious leaders.”