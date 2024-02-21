Hardship: Nigeria Paying For Past Mistakes – Gov. Inuwa

Amid the current economic crisis, the Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya has posited that Nigeria is paying for mistakes committed over the past 45 years.

Governor Yahaya who made this remark in a statement issued on Wednesday said the missteps of past governments are to blame for the suffering that Nigerians are currently going through.

Yahaya added that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is developing policies and plans to alleviate the nation’s current suffering in coordination with the 36 state governors.

Speaking during the presentation of multiple accolades he and other MDAs had won in honour of their exceptional leadership and commitment to sound administration in Gombe State, the Governor said, “For those that do not know, Nigeria is virtually starting from minus, not even zero, and the mistake made over the last 45 years is what we are paying for.

“We overlooked some of the decisions, no matter how tough, that we should have taken but did not.

“Now, we have reached the peak of that neglect and carelessness, and we are paying for it. Things may get tougher, and I believe you all know that tough times are even ahead, but with prayers and determination, we will be able to overcome,” he said.