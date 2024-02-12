Hardship: Nigeria On Road To ‘Venezuela’, Says PDP Govs

Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have decried the current socio-economic hardship being experienced in the country, saying Nigeria is almost on the road to Venezuela.

The state chief executives who met in Abuja on Monday said though they supported the removal of fuel subsidy by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government, but expressed surprise that there were no safeguards put in place to cushion the effect on the people.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed who read a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, noted that the cost of living is high.

Mohammed disclosed that PDP governors supported the removal of subsidy, because “we believed that if we took collective decisions, we should go by it.

“But certainly, we have seen that it is a free fall for the naira. The cost of living is going high, we are almost on the road to Venezuela.”

He decried the falling value of the national currency, the naira, and requested the monetary and fiscal authorities to find appropriate solutions to it.

Mohammed advised the Federal Government to involve governments at sub national level towards bringing a lasting solution to the hardship being experienced in the country.

He however said the PDP governors are working with the Federal Government to bring down the cost of living.

“The rising cost of living is not only under the purview of the Federal Government. We have been partnering together with them to make sure that we don’t bring any distraction, but the monetary and economic policies rest squarely with the federal government.

“The majority of Nigerians voted for this administration, so we are doing so much across party lines and on a bi-partisan basis, within the Nigeria Governors’ forum (and) within the National Economic Council, to make sure that we cushion the effects of some of these policies.

“We have reached out to our people and opened the food reserves in a manner that will provide some succour to our people at the lower level.

“So we are giving concrete opposition but not insulting anybody. But ultimately the decision squarely rests with Nigerians and other organs in the country to make sure that we do things that will bring succour to all of us.

“What we are doing is giving positive criticism to the obnoxious policies of the federal government,” he added.

Governor Mohammed reiterated the call for state police but called for appropriate safeguards to avoid any abuse or overreach by any tier of government.

According to him, the meeting reviewed recent developments in the PDP and expressed commitment to revamp and reposition the party to serve as an effective opposition to the ruling party in Nigeria.

He called on the Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum to put in motion the machinery for convening meetings of the appropriate organs of the party.

The PDP has not held its caucus to National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings since 2022.

Ten governors attended the meeting, including the embattled Rivers State governor Siminalayi Fubara.