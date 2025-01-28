Hardship: Nigeria Democracy Fast Loosing Its Essence – Peter Obi

Share

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi on Tuesday described Nigeria’s democracy as fast losing its essence as a result of deep-necked poverty ravaging the country.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the ongoing economic hardship in Nigeria via his X handle, Obi said the number of Nigerians living in poverty is alarming, a situation which he said democracy was supposed to address.

The former Anmabra State Governor, however, called on leaders to address poverty in the land by prioritizing and strengthening independent institutions and delivering economic progress to the people.

According to the economist, for democracy in Africa to thrive beyond its current fragile state, it must operate within its foundational tenets, going beyond ceremonial elections and building critical institutions that command trust and deliver absolute respect for the people’s will.

The statement reads, “With about 100 million Nigerians living in absolute poverty and 150 million in multidimensional poverty, democracy is fast losing its essence if it fails to address the fundamental needs of its citizens, particularly in critical areas such as health, education, and poverty alleviation.”

“We must confront the fundamental question: is democracy truly addressing the needs of Nigerians? Are we building institutions that uphold accountability, justice, and fairness?

“To achieve a functional democracy, we must prioritize strengthening independent institutions, fostering governance that delivers economic and social progress, encouraging active citizenship to hold leaders accountable, and empowering our youth as drivers of nation-building.

“As Nelson Mandela once said, “As long as poverty, injustice, and inequality exist, none of us can truly rest.” Now is the time to deepen democracy and build a better future for all Nigerians.

“Amid the rise of coups across Africa and the growing fragility of democracies globally, it is evident that democracy cannot thrive without trust, robust institutions, and a steadfast commitment to the welfare of the people.”

