Hardship: Neuropsychiatrist Recommends Mental Health Checks For Nigerians

A consultant neuropsychiatrist, Maymunah Kadiri, has underscored the need for Nigerians to prioritise the habit of mental health assessment at least twice a year to ensure their mental wellbeing. The medical director of Pinnacle Medical Services in Lagos said this in an interview with NAN on Thursday. She decried the attitude of the public toward their mental health, noting that the majority of Nigerians perceived mental health evaluation as only meant for mentally challenged persons.

The neuropsychiatrist said: “Every human, irrespective of class, faces one societal ill or the other, stress and other current economic challenges that can affect how they reason or interact. “Such challenges are predisposing factors to depression and anxiety and can lead to suicide if not properly checked.

People should consider going for mental health evaluations regularly, just like they do for physical checkups.” She added: “For a start, individuals can aim for at least twice a year, but in cases where one is experiencing significant stress, life changes, or symptoms of mental health issues, it is important to seek evaluation sooner.