Hardship: NCS Reveals Only Tinubu Can Reopen Land Borders

Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has declared that President Bola Tinubu alone possesses the authority to reopen the nation’s borders.

He made this known in response to calls for the reopening of the borders during a conversation with people from the Kongolam border hamlet in the Mai’adua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Adeniyi, however, gave the assurance that discussions and deliberations were taking place on the matter.

He said:“Once consultations are concluded, a decision will be taken on the matter.

“We are conscious of the concerns of the border communities, particularly with regards to the number of checkpoints and the closure of land borders

“I assure you that our operations are always guided by law and we only operate on delegated powers.

“We have communicated the concerns and complaints by residents of the border communities to the President.

“Because he has listening ears, and directed that we should release confiscated food items, on the condition that it only be sold in Nigerian markets.

“We know that there are markets around our borders, and we know that not all of them are targeted at taking goods across the borders.”