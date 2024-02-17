Hardship: Nasarawa Gov Warns Traders Against Hoarding Foodstuffs

In a bid to alleviate the high cost of food items, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has warned traders in the state to desist from hoarding foodstuffs for profit.

Governor Sule issued this warning while speaking during a meeting with the traders and marketers association at the Government House, Lafiia, the state capital.

Addressing the prevailing economic hardships faced by the state’s residents, the Governor expressed concerns, saying the Governor heavily criticized the practice of hoarding food items by traders for the sole purpose of maximizing profit.

He appealed to the members of the traders and marketing association to educate their peers about the negative impacts of stockpiling food items, particularly during a period of food scarcity.

Sule emphasized, "It is time for us to join forces and assist each other. The act of hoarding food items in anticipation of price hikes is inconsiderate. It is not justifiable for individuals to hoard food items while waiting for prices to surge before selling them."

He added, "It is even plausible that when such individuals attempt to sell their hoarded food items, they may encounter a lack of buyers due to financial scarcity. It is unjust for someone who purchased a 50kg bag of sugar for N32,000 to later sell it for N72,000." "Stop hoarding food items. Hunger is causing suffering. If we persist with stockpiling and people continue to perish, we will be held accountable before God," Sule urged. The President of the Nasarawa State Traders and Marketers Association, Musa Turaki-Gamji, also addressed the audience, noting that the union had commenced a series of sensitization tours across the state's regions to promote the government's efforts to ease the populace's hardships. Turaki-Gamji emphasized that the association had taken it upon itself to intervene and support the government in alleviating the current challenges faced by the state's residents.