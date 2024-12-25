Hardship: N54.6bn Worth Of Maize Imported To Meet Needs

Share

Following efforts to alleviate hardship and food inflation in the country, no fewer than four vessels are currently offloading 75,370 tonnes of maize valued at N54.6 billion ($33.6 million) at seaports.

The development also follows the Federal Government’s zero duty approval on basic food items in July 2024.

The Presidential directives is aimed at alleviating the hardship faced by Nigerians due to high prices of essential food items in markets.

Statistics by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position indicated that two of the ships have been moored with 4,173 tonnes and 21,000 tonnes at Lagos Port.

Also, Desert Oasis is offloading 12,000 tonnes at Calabar Port as MV Theodora, berthed with 38,197 tonnes at Rivers Port. Global price of maize as at December 20, 2024 was $446 per tonnes as the cereal futures rose above $4.30 per bushel in December, marking a ten-week high, fueled by strong export sales and positive market sentiment.

It was gathered that import price of maize into Nigeria over the past five years had been quite volatile. In 2018, the price per kilogramme was $0.45 per kilogramme, which was the highest in the five-year period.

This was followed by a sharp decline in 2019 to $0.25 per kilogramme. In 2020, the price increased slightly to $0.30 per kilogramme, before dropping again in 2021 to $0.20 per kilogramme.

The most recent data shows that the price of maize imports into Nigeria has increased to $0.25 per kilogramme in 2022.

Recall that the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, had said that the Federal Government had procured some imported staple foods like maize and wheat to tackle food shortages in the country.

The minister explained that the procured food items would soon arrive in Nigeria, noting that the importation measure was an interim measure so that it won’t affect local food production.

He added: “In the meantime, there is a short-term measure to import food. The government has ordered procured maize and wheat which is on its way.

It is critical that we do not disrupt domestic production of food, we do not disrupt farming in Nigeria by flooding the market with imports that now put prices where farmers are now discouraged from engaging in production and millers are discouraged from engaging in food processing.”

Also in August, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) released import guidelines on the implementation of a zero per cent duty rate and Value Added Tax (VAT), exemption on husked brown rice, grain sorghum or millet and other selected food items.

To participate in the zeroduty importation of basic food items, the service noted that a company must be incorporated in Nigeria and must have been operational for at least five years.

Further, it stressed that such a company must have filed annual returns and financial statements and paid taxes and statutory payroll obligations for the past five years.

The guideline further explained that Federal Ministry of Finance would periodically provide the NCS with a list of importers and their approved quotas to facilitate the importation of these basic food items within the framework of this policy.

The policy requires that at least 75 per cent of imported items be sold through recognised commodities exchanges, with all transactions and storage recorded.

It added that companies must keep comprehensive records of all related activities, which the government can request for compliance verification.

If a company fails to meet its obligations under the import authorisation, it will lose all waivers and must pay the applicable VAT, levies and import duties.

