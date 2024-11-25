Hardship: Muslim Group Sets Up Market Of Convenience In Lagos

Share

Some Muslim scholars under the umbrella of the League of Islamic Leaders in Mushin, Lagos, have established a market called ‘Market of Convenience (MFC)’ where foodstuffs especially would be sold at reduced prices.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the scholars held a one-day sensitisation programme yesterday in Lagos on the need for Muslims to embrace MFC.

The Convener of the programme and Chairman of MFC, Alhaji Musoddiq Sanni, urged religious leaders to embrace the market. Sanni said the Muslim community established the market as a strategy to contribute its quota to tackling economic hardship in Nigeria.

The chairman said the MFC would serve as an alternative market for Lagos residents. He said: “This is where they can do shopping for food items.

There is a need for a platform like this MFC. Allah has commanded us in the Qur’an to maintain justice and fairness during business transactions.” He expressed the hope that the market would ease the economic difficulties faced by Lagos residents.

He advised Muslim leaders in Ikeja to establish a branch of the market there to make food items affordable for the community, emphasising the importance of corporative societies

