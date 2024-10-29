Hardship: Military Rule Shouldn’t Be An Option For Nigerians – Adebayo

Share

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said that no matter what is at stake, the military is ruled out of governance.

Adebayo in a statement said issued on Tuesday said the military is neither good for itself nor the society as everything dies under it, including the soul of the nation.

He said: “That elections are not free and fair is not an excuse to return to 400 year captivity in Egypt.

“The military should never return. The press should be the last Estate to succumb to amnesia if others forget.

“We have dissatisfaction with the government of the day. We have problems in every sector where we ought to be thriving in but one thing we have going for us is that we have a blank cheque of democratic processes we can cash whenever we are ready to approach the Bank of Democracy with honest credentials.

“Guardian Newspaper, Punch Newspaper and other media institutions died many deaths under military rule. The Founder of Guardian Newspaper even took bullets for the rights we take so much for granted today.”

Adebayo admitted the bad economy being superintendent by the President Bola Tinubu’s administration but added that it wasn’t enough for military take over.

“Down with the government of Tinubu should only mean that we want to use the ballot and the bully pulpit of civil society to effect a change of government and a change of direction.

“A new civilian government should be the only means of replacing the present government no matter what our level of dissatisfaction is.

“I am not prepared to live another term under the present government, hence my hard work on the street to electioneer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) out of power democratically.

“No matter what is at stake, military rule is ruled out. It is neither good for the military nor for society. Everything dies under military rule, including the Soul of the Nation. That elections are not free and fair is no excuse to return to 400 year captivity in Egypt.

“That is the new frontier for our democratic struggle. It is the Red Sea we have to cross. And when we reach the Promised Land, we still have the Philistines to fight.

“Only cowardice and amnesia can sound like lullabies of the junta. God forbid! Nigeria is destined for democracy. And so shall it be,” he said.

