Hardship: Middle-Class Reduced To Beggars, Says Chimamanda

Iconic Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, says the suffering of ordinary Nigerians is what worries her most about the country’s current economic situation.

Chimamanda lamented that the ongoing hardship has reduced many middleclass Nigerians, who were previously managing to get by, to the point of begging.

In an exclusive interview on Channels Television’s Amazing Africans, Adichie stated that the most important political judgment one can make is based on how ordinary citizens are faring.

Adichie said: “Life has become so hard in Nigeria, and me I can see it. For example, people who were formerly kind of securely middle class, not that life was rosy for them, but they got by—are now people who beg and are in need. That worries me greatly.

“The level of suffering, how expensive food has become… I think the biggest political judgment one can make is about the lives of ordinary people.”