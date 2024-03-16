Hardship: Market Leaders Hai Alli’s Palliative Distribution

His constituents have again hailed Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) for demonstrating his unwavering commitment to their welfare through the distribution of palliatives to alleviate the economic hardship faced by them.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Saturday.

The Senator had distributed several bags of rice to traders in no fewer than 40 markets within Oyo South Senatorial District, a gesture they have profusely appreciated

According to Abas, the ongoing distribution is expected to reach the remaining markets in Ibadan including Ido and other markets in the three local governments in Ibarapa.

The palliative had been distributed to traders irrespective of ethnic, religious or political affiliation, reaching communities that have been grappling with the impact of the nation’s economic challenges.

Among the markets that benefited from Senator Alli’s palliative distribution initiative included: Inalende, Oke-Itunu, Gbaremu, Apata, Sango, Mokola Oja, Bodija Plank market, Bodija Food Stuff market, Scout Camp, Alagbo, Bode, Akilapa and Idi-Arere.

Also touched were Idi-Ikan, Owode, Agbokojo, Eleyele (Danjuma), Eleyele main Market, Oranyan, Bashorun, Orita-Aperin (South-East), Ayeye Ibikunle, Agbaje, Abeni, Labaowo Abe-Igi, Old Gbagi, and Bodija Youth Association, among others.

The widespread reach of the palliative distribution underscores Senator Alli’s commitment to ensuring that vulnerable members of the community receive much-needed assistance during challenging times.

Among the market leaders who benefitted from the palliatives was Imam Olanrewaju Adedokun, Babaloja of Owode Market in Ibadan, who conveyed his gratitude to the Senator for remembering them during this period of economic hardship. He prayed for blessings and strength for their Senator, expressing hope that all his heart’s desires would be granted.

Mr Azeez Mustapha, Babaloja-General of Sango Market, also extended his appreciation to Senator Alli, highlighting the Senator’s ongoing assistance and material support to the market community by recounting how he had sent a team to assess the damage caused by a fire incident in the market and had provided roofing sheets to aid in the reconstruction efforts.

He equally acknowledged the recent distribution of rice as part of the Senator’s efforts to alleviate economic hardships faced by market traders.

Chief Olanrewaju Tewogbade, the Babaloja of Scout Camp Market, also praised the Senator’s unwavering support and generosity, praying for divine blessings upon him.