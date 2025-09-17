Hardship: Man Regains Custody Of 2 Children Dumped At OPM Pastor’s Gate By Wife

A Port Harcourt, Rivers State based man has regained the custody of the two children his wife dumped at the gate of Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor, the founder of Omega Power Ministry (OPM).

The wife had dumped the children over alleged hardship and frustrations over the high cost of living without the husband’s consent, thinking that the OPM founder, who takes in children from parents experiencing hardship would continue with the tradition.

Apart from running OPM as a church, Chinyere is popular with his philanthropic gestures, including catering to widow’s welfare, the rehabilitation of repentant cultists and award of scholarship to indigent students. Upon seing the two children at his gate, the OPM founder said he already has over 500 of such abandoned children, noting that apart from accommodating, and feeding them, he also caters to their education.

He then invited the police to take custody of the children, saying that he wants to finish taking care of the children in his possession before taking in more children. In a post on social media, the OPM founder said: “The father of the two children abandoned at my gate has appeared in the police station to claim his children.