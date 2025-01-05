Hardship: Lions Club tackles hunger in Ikeja

Share

In response to what it called widespread hardship across the country, Lions Club brought joy to the faces of Ikeja residents in Lagos as it shared food items. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports

There was a rain of prayers at the Ikeja Local Government Area Secretariat on Monday, December 30, when beneficiaries of Lions Club’s palliatives could not hold back their joy.

At the free-food-bank initiative tagged; “Mega Hunger Relief Outreach,” the Governor for District 404B2 of the Lions Club International, Tolulope Senbanjo, said the project was part of Lions Club’s annual interventions on hunger and response to the widespread economic hardship across the country.

No family should go to bed hungry

Senbanjo said that at least, 500 people would benefit from the largesse of the club, adding that an estimated 2,000 people would indirectly benefit as those present went home with bags of rice, noodles, bread, among other staples.

He said:”The inspiration behind this particular project is not far-fetched. There is hunger in the land. Everyone can see it, particularly this festive season. We don’t want any family to go to bed hungry. From the little that we have, we have contributed it together with the support of our foundation to ensure that the food initiative is a yearly thing, depending on the scope of our project.

“Most of the clubs do their hunger relief projects in December or January. We have eight global causes- hunger relief, vision, diabetes screening, paediatric cancer, environment, youth empowerment, disaster relief and humanitarian efforts. Those are the eight areas where Lions offer service. And, depending on the month of the year, that’s when we do most of these activities. But hunger relief projects are carried out in December, January, every year. For this particular one, the immediate beneficiary is 500 people. But if a mother comes here and collects one of our relief materials and she goes back home, she has a family or two children and the husband. If the average family is four, you have two thousand people benefiting directly and indirectly from this.”

On how the project was funded, he added: “This particular project is funded by our foundation, the Lions Club International Foundation. It is in two phases. The first phase is what we are doing here in Lagos. The second phase, we are taking it to Ilorin in Kwara State and that should happen by February 2025. For us in Nigeria,we have six different districts. For our district, our coverage area is Lagos, Kwara, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun states. Those are areas we cover. And we organise projects around those areas. However, other districts will carry out their projects in all areas they cover. We have increased the frequency of the project. Sometime in October , we had a global service day, where we offered food items to people in Agege , and we also did a lot of projects around that time. I’m aware that sometime last week, there was a club that also conducted the hunger relief project. ”

Reacting to concerns that the North is adequately covered in the programmes of Lions Club, Senbanjo stated: “We know that even the needs of the North is enormous, particularly given the banditry and kidnapping that is happening majorly in the North. We know that there is a lot to be done in that area,and Lions Club has been providing support in that area. Very recently, the Lions Club went to Borno to provide relief materials for the victims of flooding in Borno. Maybe, because we focus more on service itself and focus less on publicity. Perhaps that’s why most people do not know about our activities, but we are starting to see the need to keep publicising our activities. And you will keep seeing us serving humanity. ”

Speaking on the planned food bank for 100,000 Nigerians, he said the club was still awaiting the feedback of the government on land acquisition but maintained that it would not be deterred.

“For us, we are still waiting for feedback from the Lagos State government regarding land acquisition. So, we have not really got a lot of traction from the food bank, which is why we have decided to start from the outreaches. And this is one of the many outreaches that will come from the food bank, eventually when we build it. But we don’t have to wait for the building to be completed. We need to start offering our food bank initiative, which is what we are doing now.”

‘We don’t want to keep depending on palliatives’

Despite appreciating the efforts of Lions Clubs to bring succour to them, some beneficiaries expressed the desire for a buoyant economy that would see them less dependent on palliatives. However, some want the club to increase the frequency of giving.

Solomon Tembe, a beneficiary, said: “They are doing the right thing, looking at what is going on in the country now. I think this should be done biannually to create more opportunities for the less privileged.”

Another beneficiary, Lawal Aduke, said : “They have done a good thing for saving people from hunger. God will bless them for us. If they can do this four times a year, it would be better. When I was coming here, I prayed that I would not run into trouble. And, when I came here, we were assured that there would not be trouble, and truly there is no trouble. God will continue to help them. They will not go hungry.”

Also, Odubiyi Habitat expressed her joy: “It is wonderful. They have helped us and God will show them mercy. I had hoped they would organise it well, and they didn’t disappoint. I pray they will be able to do more.”

While Oscar Salami appreciates the Lions Club for its kind gesture, he does not want to keep depending on palliatives.

“The initiative is nice. It is well organised. Based on what we are seeing around the country, with the stampede and all that, they managed the situation very well. We appreciate what the Lions club has done. It is a season of giving, and they have shown love by giving. It is from their sweat. We are not praying for this to happen often. We want things to get better so that people will not keep depending on palliatives. It is a good initiative. We appreciate the Lions Club for this kind gesture. ”

