Hardship: Light Up Your Lives, RCCG Parish Tells Members, Others

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Rose of Sharon Parish, Ikeja, has called on churches, other religious and secular organisations, to embrace the culture of making meaningful impacts in the society by helping the lessprivileged given the level of hardship in the country.

The appeal was made by the church during a press conference, as part of activities heralding the nondenominational crusade, Light Up Ikeja (formerly known as Ikeja For Christ, which was first held on December 2021 to mark the church’s 25th anniversary) holding on November 23 at the Police College.

The Church’s Lead Pastor, Emeka Obiagwu, said the crusade, with the theme; ‘The Storm Is Over’, which is the fourth in the series of major non-denominational crusades hosted by the church, would be another opportunity to intercede for Nigeria and reach individuals in renewing their hope at this difficult time of the nation.

Obiagwu in the company of the Assistant Pastor, Tunde Fowler; Head of Follow-up Department and Member Crusade Committee, Deaconess Kemi Idowu; and Minister-in-Charge of Evangelism, Nnanna Ibeawuchi, informed that a minimum of 4, 000 attendees, largely women, would be provided with welfare packages.

