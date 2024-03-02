Hardship: Let’s Show Love To One Another –Judith IWU

Nollywood actress, Judith Iwu, has reacted over the hardship pervading the entertainment industry and country at large. According to the veteran who is popular for movies such as House of Trouble, Priceless Woman, and Enemies of Progress, Nigerians need to face the reality and engage in multiple streams of income to secure their homes.

The actress, who underscored the effect of the economy on entertainment sector, called on her colleagues to find something doing other than acting as side hustles. Reiterating that one could involve in agriculture or various other businesses, Iwu disclosed that doing so would guide the entertainers against becoming victims and assist in catering for themselves and their families.

For the well-to-do, Iwu advised them to share of what they have with the needy, describing such gesture as highly rewarding and a morale booster. Her words: “I want to advise my colleagues to always try in their own little ways to help the needy this period. Let’s all ease the pains the poor are going through particularly in feeding, until the government puts things in order.

“I would also advise my colleagues to have side gigs, even if it’s agriculture. It’s sure to help pave the way to a more secure future. “For me, apart from acting, I sell fashion accessories and run a hair salon. Those two are my side hustles.”