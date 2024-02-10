Hardship: Lawmaker Distributes N5m To Selected Constituents

The House of Representatives member, representing the Fagge federal constituency in Kano State, Muhammad Bello Shehu has shared N5 million with the supporters of his party, New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) to cushion the effect of high prices of food items.

Speaking while disbursing the cash at an event held in the Fagge Local Government area on Friday, the lawmaker, popularly known as MB Shehu, said the gesture was aimed at supporting them with grants as startups or investing in their existing businesses.

According to him, the money was shared with them in appreciation of their support and commitment towards his success and that of NNPP in general during the 2023 elections.

MB Shehu further explained that 16 of the beneficiaries would be given N200,000 each, while 7 of them would get N100,000 each, as each of the 20 others would receive N50,000.

He added that the empowerment programme, which was launched on Friday with two wards of Fagge A and Yanmata Gabas, would continue monthly.

The lawmaker disclosed that the money was shared with the beneficiaries out of his monthly salary, which according to him, would continue with two wards each month up to December this year.

“This is not a constituency project. It is a gesture out of my monthly salary as a lawmaker to support those who worked hard and support us towards our election success.

“They deserve more than this as this is the tip of the iceberg. These people were the subject of mockery by the opposition. Today they are the ones laughing and smiling at the opposition.

“This is a take-off grant to youths and women who worked for our success. I have given them to invest in their existing businesses. Those that don’t have business, they should start up with the little grant we have given them,” he said.

MB Shehu also said he had earmarked a lot of projects for his Constituency, disclosing that there would be a grant and improved empowerment schemes for his constituents that would be a model to other lawmakers in the next few months.

Earlier in a remark, an associate of the legislature, Mustapha Isa, said MB Shehu has his people in mind.

He assured the constituents that they would see more goodies with people-oriented projects that would uplift their socioeconomic status.